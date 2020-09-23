Lufkin 3, Palestine 0
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats played their final non-district game Tuesday night against the Lady Panthers. The Ladycats lost in straight sets to Lufkin – 25-17, 25-14, 25-18.
The Ladycats begin District 17-4A play Friday on the road against the Center Lady Roughriders.
Franklin 3, Westwood 1
PALESTINE - The Westwood Lady Panthers lost in four sets Tuesday night against the Franklin Lady Lions - 25-18, 19-25, 10-25, 12-25. The Lady Panthers travel to Elkhart Friday to continue District 20-3A play against the Lady Elks.
Fairfield 3, Elkhart 0
FAIRFIELD – The Fairfield Lady Eagles swept the Elkhart Lady Elks Tuesday. The Lady Elks will attempt to bounce back in their annual rivalry match against the Westwood Lady Panthers Friday. In their end-of-season meeting last year the Lady Elks were able to beat Westwood to clinch the third seed heading into the playoffs.
Frankston 3, Kerens 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens secured another district win Tuesday with a sweep of the Kerens Lady Bobcats – 25-12, 25-16, 25-23. The Maidens host Cross Roads Friday for their second to last game of the first round of district play.
Editor's Note:
- Neches and Cayuga scheduled district match was cancelled Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.