PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats were handed a pair of losses in the gold bracket of their hosted tournament this past weekend.
Palestine began the first part of their season's tournament with a clean sweep of their Thursday slate. They earned wins over Athens, Winona and Trinity, which placed them in the gold bracket Saturday.
Their first match came against the Sabine Lady Cardinals who, like Palestine, were undefeated up until that point. Sabine shot out the gate with a quick 2-0 lead before extending it to 8-4 and forcing the Ladycats to burn a timeout.
Scoring continued on both sides following the break. The Ladycats still trailed by four, at 12-8, as Jan'aa Johnson and Monique Thompson continued to attempt to establish their presence at the net.
A slight 3-1 run from Sabine saw Palestine's deficit increase to six and resulted in Palestine head coach Janae Evans using another timeout.
A series of errors from the Ladycats allowed the Lady Cardinals to increase their lead to eight before closing the set out at 25-19.
Sabine carried their momentum in set two with another early lead. Trailing 4-1, Palestine quickly shook off their slow start and raced out to a 6-0 run. The turn in action was led by Chimsi Okonkwo and Thompson with assists from Rylie Schwab and Savannah Alder.
Momentum shifted towards Sabine when they closed the set within one, at 9-8, before taking an 11-10 lead. Both sides continued to share control of the lead before Sabine took a 17-14 advantage.
The game eventually opened up to 23-17, Sabine. The Ladycats tried their luck at a comeback – reducing their deficit to 24-22 before the Lady Cardinals closed the set.
Palestine returns home Tuesday against Jacksonville. Games begin at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.