PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats got back in the win column Tuesday evening after sweeping the Jacksonville Maidens.
The Ladycats were fresh off their first hosted tournament of the 2021 season as they headed into their non-district match against the Maidens Tuesday. They were handed their first pair of losses Saturday afternoon against Sabine and Brownsboro.
Tuesday offered the Ladycats a chance to regain momentum and show how they would recover from back-to-back losses.
Jacksonville began set one with an early 3-1 lead. However, it didn't take long for the Ladycats to gain control of the set as they pushed ahead 4-3.
Their push extended to a 9-3 run that resulted in the Maidens having to burn their first timeout. Following the timeout, Palestine continued to assert their presence at the net.
Monique Thompson and Jan'aa Johnson helped forge a 7-3 run that led to Jacksonville using another timeout.
The Ladycats outscored Jacksonville 8-3 the rest of the way as the set was capped off with a big block from Thompson at the net.
Set two saw the Maidens jump out to another early lead – 5-3. However, Jacksonville continued to find trouble sending the ball over the long arms of Thompson. Her defense capped off a 6-0 run for the Ladycats that saw the lead grow to 9-5.
The Maidens responded with a 6-2 run that tied the game at 11. An error from the Maidens sparked an 8-1 run for Palestine that was highlighted by a kill from Johnson. Stout defensive play from Rylie Schwab also fueled the run. Schwab led the defense with 16 digs, and added 6 out of their 17 aces from the serving line.
Kills from Chimsi Okonkwo and Thompson helped the Ladycats secure set two – 25-20.
Thompson had a team high of 14 kills on the night, while Chimsi Okonkwo added four.
“[Monique] was super coachable tonight,” Evans said. “She listened to everything we were telling her about where to put the ball. She's such a team player. She's doing a great job as a captain leading this squad of girls. I couldn't be happier with her performance.”
Set three began differently for Palestine than the prior two. The Ladycats jumped out to a 6-4 lead thanks to a pair of kills from Thompson.
That lead was taken back by Jacksonville over the next few serves and eventually saw Palestine trailing 12-9. A timeout and quick pep talk from head coach Janae Evans led to a dominant 12-1 run thanks to net play from Jaylah Spurlock and Thompson. Spurlock ended the contest with four kills. Savannah Alder led in assists with 15.
“We needed to settle in and slow down on our side of the net,” Evans said. “We ran our offense the way we know how. We were playing too fast and that caused mistakes. We needed to think before making plays. They did a great job of doing that and retaking control of the game.”
Jacksonville attempted a late set comeback but was unable to dig themselves out of the eight-point deficit – falling 25-18.
“We came out and responded like we wanted to,” Evans said. “We had great ball placement offensively, which was a huge part of our success tonight. I'm really proud of the girls.”
Palestine will head to the Leon 51st Annual Volleyball Invitational, pool play starts on Thursday. The Ladycats are 5-2 on the season.
