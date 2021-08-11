PALESTINE – Tournament season has returned for volleyball teams across state a year after the University Interscholastic League outlawed them due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Palestine Ladycats host their first tournament of the season in a pool style competition that will include 24 teams.
Palestine is placed in pool one with Athens, Winona and Trinity. The Ladycats will square off against Winona at 3 p.m., Athens at 5 p.m. and Trinity at 6 p.m. for their final game of the day. All pool one games will take place in the competition gym Aug. 12.
The Frankston Maidens are slotted in pool three where they will battle against Malakoff, White Oak and Buffalo. The Maidens will be the only other Anderson County team to play today with games against Buffalo at 2 p.m., Malakoff at 3 p.m. and White Oak at 6 p.m. to round off the day. All pool three games take place in the junior high competition gym.
The Cayuga Ladycats are in pool four with Jacksonville, Center and Eustace. Pool four games kick off Friday in the competition gym. Cayuga's scheduled match ups are for 2 p.m. against Eustace, 3 p.m. against Jacksonville and 6 p.m. against Center.
The Oakwood Lady Panthers open their season in this tournament and are placed in pool five with Cross Roads, Grand Saline and Chapel Hill. Oakwood begins their season Friday at 2 p.m. against Chapel Hill, which will be followed by a 3 p.m. matchup against Cross Roads. The Lady Panthers conclude their day at 6 p.m. against Grand Saline. All pool five games take place in the auxiliary gym.
Finally, the Neches Lady Tigers – who are coming off a pair of losses to Bullard and Canton – are placed in pool six with Kennard, Brownsboro and Sabine. They'll play Friday as well with games at 1 p.m. against Kennard, 3 p.m. against Sabine and 5 p.m. against Brownsboro.
The tournament concludes Saturday when the gold, silver and bronze bracket games are played.
