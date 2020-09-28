Palestine 3, Center 0
CENTER – The Palestine Ladycats opened district with a sweep of Center Friday – 25-23, 25-19, 25-15. Mallory Mitchell led the offense with 9 assists and 5 kills. Monique Thompson has 8 assists and 7 kills on the night. Jan'Aa Johnson added 6 kills and Corian Hudson has 4 kills. Kacie Danchak has 3 serving aces. Mallory Mitchell has a team high 11 digs on the night. Rylie Schwab has 8 digs and Monique Thompson added 7 digs. Palestine will play Rusk at home Tuesday night.
Elkhart 3, Westwood 0
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks took round one of their district rivalry against the Westwood Lady Panthers in straight sets – 25-23, 25-22, 25-18. Round two of their District 20-3A schedule begins Tuesday night. The Lady Panthers host the Teague Lady Lions. The Lady Elks host the Buffalo Lady Bison.
Neches 3, Frankston 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers took down the Frankston Lady Maidens in straight sets Friday – 25-9, 25-12, 25-15. Lexi Rogers had 2 aces, 15 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs; Raegan Hill - 5 aces, 9 kills, 7 digs; Kacie Kimbrough - 1 ace, 11 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Kourtney Mannix - 7 kills, 3 digs; Emily Docteur - 1 block, 2 kills; Nayeli Quistian - 5 digs; Emily Hill - 1 ace, 40 assists.
Frankston 3, Cross Roads 0
FRANKSTON – The Lady Maidens bounced back in their Saturday district match against Cross Roads with a win in straight sets – 25-23, 25-14, 25-19. The Maidens travel to Trinidad Tuesday night.
Neches 3, Trinidad 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers swept Trinidad in their Saturday district match – 25-10, 25-11, 25-13. Kacie Kimbrough - 12 kills, 5 aces, 8 digs, 1 block; Raegan Hill - 9 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs; Lexi Rogers - 8 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Emily Docteur - 4 kills, 1 block; Kourtney Mannix - 4 kills; Emily Hill - 25 assists, 2 kills, 1 dig, 4 aces, 1 block; Kinsley Gordon - 6 assists, 1 ace, 2 digs; Nayeli Quistian - 4 digs; Mallory Main - 2 assists, 3 aces, 2 digs. The Lady Tigers host Grapeland Tuesday night.
