PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats opened their 2021 campaign with a five set victory over the Rice Lady Dawgs Tuesday evening – 21-25, 27-25, 13-25, 25-12, 15-9.
The Ladycats placed themselves in the middle of a fight early in the game after dropping the first set.
“We had a little bit of a nervous start,” head coach Janae Evans said. “I was really proud of them staying calm and composed. They worked through those tough sets until things began going our way.”
The Ladycats returned the favor taking the second set thanks to solid hitting from Monique Thompson and Jan'Aa Johnson. Thompson led the offense with 20 kills on the night, while Johnson followed her with 12 kills.
After edging Rice in the second set Rice shot out with a 12-1 lead in the third before extending their lead to 19-9. The Ladycats were unable to recover – falling 25-13.
“We adjusted our offense in the fourth set and were able to run a faster offense,” Evans said. “It was effective for us and it gave us a bit of a confidence boost which allowed us to control those final two sets.
Palestine did a180 in the final two sets – beginning with a dominant showcase in set four. Johnson had a pair of blocks during the set that completely shifted momentum towards the Ladycats side. The power plays of Johnson and Thompson was complimented by set ups from Hannah Holmes and Savannah Alder.
Holmes led the team in assists on the night with 19. Alder had 14 assists and six aces from the serving line. Ju'Mija Clewis added five aces from the serving line. Rylie Schwab led the defense with 22 digs on the night. The Ladycats start the season 1-0 and will play at home on Thursday in their tournament.
“It's huge momentum heading into this weekend,” Evans said. “It's big for defining what that first tournament is going to look like and what the next week is going to look like in the energy it brings us.”
