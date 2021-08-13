PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats remain undefeated on the season through the first four games of 2021.
Head coach Janae Evans was excited about the opportunity to bring back her entire core from 2020's bi-district qualifying team. And through four games, Palestine's experience and chemistry is paying off.
After a five set victory over Rice Tuesday, the Ladycats began their tournament run Thursday with victories over Athens, Winona and Trinity.
“It's an exciting time returning to tournament format,” Evans said. “The most fun part is making these quick adjustments and having to prepare for all these teams in a day. You're getting a chance to see lot of different things. We're getting a lot of good work.”
The Ladycats carried momentum into Thursday's final game – racing out to a quick 5-0 lead against Trinity. The Palestine lead was extended to 11-6 before the Lady Tigers battled back to reduce it to 12-11.
A quick timeout and talk from Evans was enough to steer the Ladycats in the right direction as they returned to form with an 8-0 run before closing the set out at 25-18.
Set two was similar to set one in the Ladycats held a decisive advantage early in the set. Palestine quickly established a 5-1 lead before it shifted to 11-4 behind aggressive play from Monique Thompson and Jan'aa Johnson.
Trinity attempted to get their offense going, but could only keep pace – at best – with the Ladycats. The Palestine lead grew to 19-9 before they closed the set out at 25-13.
“The girls are really coachable,” Evans said. “They're handling the adjustments correctly. Now we get a chance to scout a few teams before our gold bracket games. I'm proud of the way the girls performed.”
The Ladycats return to the court today. Match opponents were undetermined as of press time.
