JASPER – The Palestine Ladycats had their playoff run cut short to the Robinson Lady Rockets Friday night during their bi-district round in straight sets – 10-25, 16-25, 20-25.
Mallory Mitchell had five assists, led the team with 5 kills and 10 digs. Rylie Schwab had six digs on the night. Monique Thompson has four kills and five assists.
Palestine ends the season with a 7-19 record after reaching the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Being such a young team, the Ladycats will return all members of their 2020 volleyball team next year.
