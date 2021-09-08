PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats secured a Tuesday night home victory against the Mabank Lady Panthers in four sets – 17-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-21.
Persistence paid off for the Ladycats Tuesday. After leading 11-10 in the first set, the Lady Panthers quickly turned the tables and outscored Palestine 12-6 in the back half of the set.
Set two appeared to offer more of the same for the Ladycats. A narrow early lead eventually turned in favor of Mabank, 15-11, before head coach Janae Evans was forced to burn a timeout.
A kill from Monique Thompson reduced their deficit to three before Mabank quickly extended it back to five.
A kill from Jan'aa Johnson and a service ace from Savannah Alder reduced Mabank's lead to 20-18. However, similar to before, Mabank responded with a run of their own – increasing their advantage to 24-19.
A pair of errors from Mabank put Palestine within three. Thompson showed her presence at the net with a block and kill that tied the game at 24.
Mabank spent a timeout, but the momentum was still heavily in favor of the home team. The Ladycats scored the final two points as they produced a 7-0 run to conclude the set.
The thrill of set two's comeback bled into set three. Another block and kill from Thompson opened an early 2-0 lead, which quickly evolved into an 8-2 lead. Thompson finished with a needed 10 kills on the night.
Johnson, who led the team with 12 kills, helped put Mabank in an 11-4 hole. There wasn't a point in time where Palestine didn't control set three. A pair of service aces from Kyi'Marri Ester closed the set out for the Ladycats.
The final set started as a back-and-forth exchange. Thompson highlighted Palestine's 4-3 lead with another huge block. A 4-0 run from the Ladycats forced Mabank to use their first timeout of the set. Still, it wasn't enough to slow down Palestine's offense.
Three straight service aces from Clewis made the score 14-7. Mabank attempted to make a late push at tying the game, but a kill from Johnson and service ace from Rylie Schwab closed the game.
Schwab had four serving aces on the night and a team high of 17 digs. Hannah Holmes had 16 assists on the night and Savannah Alder added 14 assists. The Ladycats will play Canton at home Friday night.
