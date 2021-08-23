EUSTACE – The Frankston Maidens won the silver bracket championship at the Eustace volleyball invitational this past weekend.
The Maidens handled all three opponents in Saturday's silver bracket slate at Eustace. They were paired against Cross Roads in their first match and defeated them in three sets – 25-19, 26-28, 15-7. They advanced to play Athens in the semi-finals who they also beat in three sets – 25-15, 26-28, 15-9.
Finally, they topped off their tournament run with a championship sweep against Jacksonville – 25-15, 25-11.
The Maidens return to Eustace Tuesday for a non-district match.
