PALESTINE – The Frankston Maidens ended the first day of the Ladycat Varsity Tournament with a pair of losses to Buffalo and White Oak, along with a win over Malakoff.
The Maidens and Buffalo Lady Bison were locked in a close one to begin day one of Palestine's volleyball tournament. Frankston fell in thee to Buffalo – 25-23, 20-25, 9-15.
The Maidens redeemed themselves later that afternoon with a sweep over Malakoff – 25-18, 25-21.
Finally, Frankston concluded their day with a straight sweep loss to White Oak – 17-25, 17-25.
Frankston will continue their tournament run Saturday. Today's slate of games will determine who the Maidens will be pinned up against in bracket play.
Editor's Note: Individual stats were not reported for these games.
