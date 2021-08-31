AUSTIN – The Frankston Maidens joined the Cayuga Ladycats in the latest Texas Girls Coaching Association volleyball poll.
The Maidens made their first entrance into the TGCA poll as their ranked 19th in Class 2A. The Maidens have earned back-to-back silver bracket championships at the Palestine tournament and the Eustace tournament.
The Maidens are ranked ahead of Strawn as they round out the top 20. Cayuga slides back from their previous ranking of 11 to 13.
The Ladycats went 4-1 during tournament play at Athens. Their lone loss came against Canton, who was the tournament's overall champion.
Prior to, Cayuga defeated Tyler, Mexia, Terrell and Brook Hill. Cayuga sits at 16-4 on the season.
Texas Girls Coaching Association
August 30, 2021
Class 2A
1 Crawford 21-6
2 Fayetteville 24-0
3 Bosqueville 22-0
4 Beckville 24-2
5 Bremond 18-2
6 Iola 19-7
7 Thrall 18-7
8 Tom Bean 12-2
9 Wink 14-3
10 Schulenburg 17-8
11 San Isidro 14-3
12 Benjamin 14-3
13 Cayuga 16-4
14 Frost 12-3
15 Plains 10-3
16 D'Hanis 14-7
17 Yorktown 13-5
18 Evadale 12-7
19 Frankston 9-5
20 Strawn 9-3
Also- Hull-Daisetta, Miami, Falls City, Italy, Prairie Valley, Shelbyville, Lovelady, Post, Moody, Alba-Golden and Electra
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.