Brownsboro 3, Palestine 0
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (2-11) lost in straight sets Tuesday night to the Brownsboro Lady Bears – 25-11, 25-7, 25-17.
Corian Hudson and Monique Thompson led with three kills a piece. Ryle Schwab recorded 14 digs, while Thompson had nine and Savannah Alder had eight. Malory Mitchell left with five assits and Thompson added another two.
Palestine will be on the road against Jacksonville Friday.
Groesbeck 3, Elkhart 0
GROESBECK -- The Elkhart Lady Elks fell Tuesday night to their conference opponent Groesbeck in straight sets -- 25-21, 25-12, 25-6. The Lady Elks return home Friday for a match against Franklin.
Frankston 3, Oakwood 0
OAKWOOD – The Frankston Maidens (3-4, 2-0) grabbed their second consecutive district win with a set sweep over the Oakwood Lady Panthers (0-3, 0-2) – 25-12, 25-17, 25-15.
The Maidens will visit the Grapeland Sandiettes Saturday morning. Oakwood visits Cross Roads Saturday morning.
Grapeland 3, Trinidad 1
KERENS – The Grapeland Sandiettes got back on track Tuesday with a four set victory over Trinidad – 12-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19.
Grapeland hosts the Frankston Maidens Saturday.
Kerens 3, Cayuga 1
KERENS – The Cayuga Ladycats (7-8, 1-2) lost their second conference match Tuesday against Kerens on the road. Cayuga plays their second of their four-game road trip Saturday against Trinidad.
Neches 3, Cross Roads 0
MALAKOFF -- The Neches Lady Tigers continue to roll with another sweep Tuesday night over Cross Roads -- 25-14, 25-10, 25-12.
Neches now sits at 2-0 in district and 10-3 overall. Kourtney Mannix - 7 kills, 1 dig, 5 aces, 1 assist. Lexi Rogers - 5 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist. Raegan Hill - 5 kills, 3 digs, 10 aces. Emily Docteur - 6 kills. Mallory Main - 2 digs, 4 aces, 1 assist. Riley Catchot - 2 kills, 1 assist. Emily Hill - 3 digs, 1 kill, 5 aces, 1 block, 20 assists. Nayeli Quistian - 1 kill, 6 digs, 5 aces
