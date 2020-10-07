Frankston 3, Cayuga 1
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens remain in second place in District 21-2A after beating the Cayuga Ladycats in four sets Tuesday – 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16.
The Maidens trailed, at most, by three in the first set before tying it up at 15. They shot out to a 18-15 lead before the Ladycats were able to close within one at 21-20.
Set two began as a competitive battle early on. The set was tied at seven, 10 and 12 before the Maidens took control down the stretch.
Set three proved to be the most exciting frame of the match. Cayuga got out to a 10-3 lead before Frankston trimmed their deficit to 14-13. The Maidens continued their rally and tied the set at 15 before taking a 16-15 lead. The set was tied at points 16-21 until Cayuga gave themselves some breathing room at 23-21.
The Maidens wasted no time carrying some momentum into set four. They opended with a 10-3 lead before the Ladycats got within two at 13-11. Frankston took control from there.
Frankston goes against Oakwood Saturday. Cayuga hosts Kerens Friday.
Palestine 3, Carthage 0
CARTHAGE – The Palestine Ladycats took care of Carthage in straight sets Tuesday – 25-15, 25-7, 25-20. The Ladycats will be on a bye Friday before returning to the court Tuesday against Center.
Westwood 3, Buffao 0
BUFFALO – The Westwood Lady Panthers swept the Buffalo Lady Bison, and the season series, Tuesday on the road – 25-19, 25-19, 28-26. The Lady Panthers will host the Crockett Lady Bulldogs Friday for a chance at sweeping their season series.
Fairfield 3, Elkhart 0
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks were swept Tuesday at home by the Fairfield Lady Eagles. Individual set scores were not available. The Lady Elks travel to play the Franklin Lady Lions Friday.
Neches 3, Oakwood 0
OAKWOOD – The Neches Lady Tigers swept the Oakwood Lady Panthers Tuesday – 25-10, 25-14, 25-8. The Lady Tigers host Cross Roads Friday, while Oakwood host Frankston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.