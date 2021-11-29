Five members of the Neches Lady Tigers volleyball team were honored with district superlatives with senior Mallory Main being named the district’s Most Valuable Player.
Main, the lone senior of the group, helped lead the Lady Tigers to first place in District 21-A and nearly a fourth state tournament berth. The Lady Tigers went three rounds deep before falling to a senior-heavy squad in Sulphur Bluff. Main finished her volleyball career as a three-time state champion as a member of the Lady Tigers.
Joely Jenkins was crowned the district’s best setter, Aubrey Kincaide was named MVP Hitter, Kacie Trimble was the Newcomer of the Year and Jenna Jenkins was crowned Coach of the Year. Five of the six honorees for first-team All-District were members of the Neches team.
Juliana Carrizales, Sealy Hines, Jessi Sumpter, Kinsley Gordon and Emily Docteur were all first-team selections. Madi Gordon and Averee Fox represented Neches on the second team. Carrizales, Hines, Sumpter, Gordon, Docteur, Jenkins, Main, Trimble, Gordon, Raine, Kincade and Fox were also Academic All-District athletes.
For Oakwood, Kylie Simmons was named Utility Player of the Year. Lady Panthers Jacee Youngblood and Rai’Miaya Winston represented Oakwood on the second team. Cadence Velazquez was a honorable mention. Simmons, Youngblood and Winston were Academic All-District athletes for Oakwood.
