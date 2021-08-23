PALESTINE – The Neches Lady Tigers placed second in the gold bracket of the Westwood tournament this past weekend.
After going undefeated in pool play Thursday with sweeps of Huntington, Grapeland and Oakwood the Lady Tigers were seeded in the gold bracket.
Their first test came against the Lovelady Lady Lions who they beat in three sets – 25-19, 16-25, 15-12.
The Lady Tigers opened a 4-1 lead in the first set. However, the frame remained close through the first half. The game was tied at five and seven before Neches built a slight advantage at 13-11. The two sides continued to trade blows before Lovelady burned a timeout after falling behind 17-14.
The timeout appeared to work in favor of the Lady Tigers as they outscored Lovelady 8-5 afterward and closed the set.
Neches again built an early lead in set two – jumping ahead 5-2. And, again, similar to set one Lovelady was able to rally back to tie the set at six before eventually taking an 8-7 lead.
They would not surrender the lead for the remainder of the set. Neches was able to retie the game at 10, but was stifled as the Lady Lions raced out to a 10-2 run. Neches was unable to recover and fell 25-16.
Set three remained close throughout the frame. Neches built an 8-4 lead behind kills from Aubrey Kincaide and a block from Emily Docteur.
Things began to look bleak for Lovelady as they fell behind 14-8, which forced them to use a timeout. Momentum quickly shifted to the Lady Lions when four quick points put them within striking distance.
However, Neches recovered and closed the game at 15-12.
The win matched Neches up with Rusk in the gold bracket championship game. A competitive bout throughout resulted in the Lady Tigers falling in three sets – 23-25, 25-11, 8-15.
The Lady Tigers fell behind early in set, 8-5. Neches mirrored Rusk's start and outscored them 8-5 over the next few serves to tie the game at 13.
The set went back and forth with Neches eventually taking a 23-21 advantage. Unfortunately for Neches, the next four points were earned by Rusk as they took set one.
Set two was a much more impressive showing from the Lady Tigers. They jumped out to a 9-1 advantage that Rusk could not recover from.
That set closed out with Neches winning 25-11.
The Lady Tigers were unable to replicate that performance in the extra set. Kincaide had a pair of kills in the set, but still saw her team trailing 9-4.
That deficit extended to 13-6. The Lady Tigers made a late push behind kills from Docteur and Kacie Trimble that moved them within two. However, Rusk held on for the 15-12 win.
Trimble finished the tournament with the team lead in kills (33). Docteur was next with 23 kills, 16 digs and five aces. Kincaide and Julian Carrizales finished tied for third with 22 kills.
Jessi Sumpter had six kills, 16 digs and five aces. Joely Jenkins led the team in assists with 81, along with 22 digs and 16 aces.
Mallory Main finished with a team high of 32 digs, six assists and 10 aces.
