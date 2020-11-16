LINDALE – The Neches Lady Tigers are two wins away from their third consecutive state title following their sweep of the Miller Grove Lady Hornets Friday.
The final four are now set for the 2020 State Semifinals. Neches, Blum, D'Hanis and Sterling City are the final four Class 1A teams remaining in the tournament.
The Lady Tigers are paired against the D'Hanis Cowgirls today at Westwood High School in Round Rock, while Blum and Sterling City will face off.
In any other year, Neches would be in the state tournament this week, but due to COVID-19, only the state finals will be held at the state tourney at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
Neches and Blum are the only two familiar faces from last year's state semifinals brackett. Neches swept Blum before clinching the state title with a sweep of Round Top-Carmine.
D'Hanis was defeated in the regional semfinals last year to the state runner-up, while Sterling City missed the playoffs in Class 2A.
Throughout the array of faces that the state tournamant has seen, the one constant has been the faces of Emily Hill, Nayeli Qusitian, Lexi Rogers, Raegan Hill and two-time tournament MVP Kacie Kimbrough – Neches's six seniors.
They've seemingly rewrittern the history books every time they've stepped foot on the state tournament stage.
Emily Hill:
Owns the record for most assists all-time in a Class 1A state tournament game (41) and fourth most assists (35).
Lexi Rogers:
Tied for third all-time in Class 1A for most service aces (4).
Kacie Kimbrough:
Tied for third all-time in Class 1A for most blocks (4).
Tied for firth all-time in Class 1A for most kills in game (19).
Tied for third all-time in Class 1A for most service aces (4).
Neches will take on fourth-ranked D'Hanis tonight at 7:00 p.m. in Round Rock at Westwood High School.
