HAWKINS – The Neches Lady Tigers are a game away from their third straight state tournament appearance following their sweep of Avery Tuesday – 25-10, 25-7, 25-10.
The Lady Tigers are now geared for a Regional Finals matchup against TGCAs 10th ranked Miller Grove Lady Hornets.
The Lady Tigers have swept Miller Grove in back-to-back years to stamp their ticket to the state tournamnet.
Since beginning their 2018 playoff run, Neches has yet to drop a set point.
Winner of this Neches-Miller Grove pairing will move on to face the winner of sixth-ranked D'Hanis and 10th ranked Fayetteville.
Match time is set for 7 p.m., Friday, at Lindale High School.
