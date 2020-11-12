Neches Lady Tigers
COURTESY PHOTO

HAWKINS – The Neches Lady Tigers are a game away from their third straight state tournament appearance following their sweep of Avery Tuesday – 25-10, 25-7, 25-10.

The Lady Tigers are now geared for a Regional Finals matchup against TGCAs 10th ranked Miller Grove Lady Hornets.

The Lady Tigers have swept Miller Grove in back-to-back years to stamp their ticket to the state tournamnet.

Since beginning their 2018 playoff run, Neches has yet to drop a set point.

Winner of this Neches-Miller Grove pairing will move on to face the winner of sixth-ranked D'Hanis and 10th ranked Fayetteville.

Match time is set for 7 p.m., Friday, at Lindale High School.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you