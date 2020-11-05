CROCKETT – The Neches Lady Tigers began their road to a possible third consecutive state championship Tuesday night with a sweep of the Burkeville Lady Mustangs – 25-6, 25-8, 25-10.
The Oakwood Lady Panthers received a forfeit from High Island in their area round match.
The Lady Tigers now find themselves in a regional quarterfinals match against District 23-1A champions Chester Lady Yellowjackets tonight.
Chester earned a bi-district round bye before taking down Trinidad in four sets Tuesday. Now, a 2019 rematch against a Lady Tigers team who swept them in the regional quarterfinals of last year's playoffs.
Match time is set for 6 p.m. tonight at Crockett high school.
The Lady Panthers are paired against District 22-1A champions North Zulch tonight. The Lady Bulldogs were in 2A last year where they missed the playoffs, but now attempt to navigate their way through 1A-Region 3.
North Zulch swept Apple Springs in the area round of the playoffs to earn their spot in the regional quarterfinals against Oakwood.
Oakwood take a step further than their 2019 playoff run where they weret defeated in four sets against Chester in the area round.
The Lady Panthers will attempt to make their regional semifinals appearance where they will play the winner of Sulphur Bluff and Miller Grove.
Match start time is set for 6 p.m. tonight at Buffalo high school.
