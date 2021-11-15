FT. WORTH – The Neches Lady Tigers season came to an end Friday against the Sulphur Bluff Lady Bears in five sets – 25-23, 14-25, 25-15, 23-25, 13-15.
The Lady Tigers ran into a senior-loaded Sulphur Bluff team that was coming off an area round appearance the year before. The Lady Tigers lost seven seniors from last year's state title team that included their setter, both middle blockers, both outside hitters, an opposite hitter and their libero.
Their lone senior, Mallory Main, was one of the keys in the Lady Tigers three-year state championship run. This year's team was made up primarily of five freshman and four sophomores who hadn't received varsity playing time prior to this season.
They had two returning juniors in Kinsley Gordon and Emily Docteur who both play instrumental parts in the Lady Tigers near return to the state tournament.
They finished the season second in the combined 1A and 2A district, which earned them a bye in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
They swept Goodrich in the area round and took down Chester in straight sets during the regional quarterfinals.
It's the first season since 2017 that Neches will not be apart of the state tournament. The Lady Tigers will return 10 of their 11 varsity players from this past season.
