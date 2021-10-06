FRANKSTON – The Neches Lady Tigers were able to rally back from a 2-0 set deficit against the Frankston Maidens in Tuesday's District 21-2A contest.
The Maidens were defeated in four sets by Neches in their first district matchup of the season, so defending home court was on the forefront of their minds Tuesday. An early back-and-forth exchange led to the game being tied at eight until a block from Frankston's Gracie Roark sparked a 16-3 run.
Neches was unable to climb out of their 13-point hole as Frankston closed the set 25-13.
Frankston carried their set one momentum into the next frame – jumping out to a quick 4-0 lead thanks to a service ace from JaShalyn Hatton and a kill from Lynsie Bizzell.
Neches responded with a 6-2 run, which was highlighted by back-to-back service aces from Mallory Main. Emily Docteur's tip over earned the Lady Tigers their first lead of the set, 7-6.
Both sides continued to trade kills. Frankston's Roark and Bandy Bizzell each had two kills during their scoring stretch that gave them an 18-15 lead. Frankston's Maggie Caveness extended their lead to four as Frankston was able to hold off Neches in the second set, 25-20.
Set three remained just as competitive as the last. The game sat tied at 10 before Neches outscored Frankston 8-4 behind solid net play from Kacie Trimble and Aubrey Kincade.
Frankston stayed close throughout the set as the most they trailed by was four, but it was Neches that did just a little more to take set three 25-22.
Set five saw another close battle go in favor of the Lady Tigers, 25-20. Docteur, Averee Fox, Juliana Carrizales and Kincade all helped contribute to their 16-13 lead.
Their lead jumped to 20-14 behind a kill from Docteur. Neches created enough separation to control the rest of the set and force a fifth frame.
It appeared early on that Neches had snatched all momentum away from Frankston in the final set. A pair of blocks from Trimble followed by a kill from Docteur helped Neches build a 9-1 lead.
However, the Maidens began their comeback. Haidyn Hokit, Bandy and JaShalyn put together some needed offense as the Maidens compiled an 11-3 run that forced Neches to burn a timeout.
The Lady Tigers rattled off a quick two points following the break with a Docteur kill giving them a 14-12 lead. Frankston used their second timeout of the set to cool off, but still was defeated 15-12 in the final set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.