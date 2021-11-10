CROCKETT – The Neches Lady Tigers are headed to the regional semifinals following their sweep of the Chester Lady Jackets Tuesday evening.
A close first set went in favor of the Lady Tigers, 25-21, on the court of Crockett high school. Emily Docteur got the first kill of the set giving Neches a 5-4 lead. It would be the final lead change of the set as Neches would not surrender it from that point on.
Juliana Carrizalez and Aubrey Kincaide both had kills that helped Neches maintain a 15-12 lead. Sealy Hines got involved in the action later on – keeping their lead at three, 18-15. The set remained close throughout before back-to-back services aces from Hines helped the Lady Tigers put the first set away.
Set two began with a tone-setting kill from Kacie Trimble before Kincaide spiked home their third point of the set. Chester temporarily took a 6-3 lead over Neches before Kincaide’s kill sparked a 5-1 run for Neches. Chester responded with back-to-back kills that forced Neches to burn their first timeout.
The Lady Tigers returned to the court and boasted a 7-3 run that was highlighted by kills from Carrizales and Hines. A tip over from Joely Jenkins extended the Neches lead to six at 18-12. Chester was unable to get within more than five as a pair of kills from Trimble helped salt the second set away before Docteur closed the set at 25-17.
Neches jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the third set thanks to a pair of kills from Docteur. However, with their season on the line, Chester responded with a 7-3 run that knotted the set at 11. Following a Neches timeout, the Lady Tigers broke out an 8-1 run that was capped off by blocks from Jenkins and Hines.
Chester did fire back with a 7-1 run that allowed them to close within one until a momentum-shifting kill from Hines extended the lead back to two. A service ace from Jenkins pushed the lead to three before Neches finally closed the set 25-19.
Neches will travel to Billingsley Fieldhouse in Ft. Worth where they’ll match up against Sulphur Bluff in the regional semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.