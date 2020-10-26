Frankston Maidens
JUWAN LEE

Carthage 3, Palestine 0

CARTHAGE – The Ladycats fell short against Carthage Friday (17-25, 23-25, 8-25). Jan'Aa Johnson and Mallory Mitchell each had 4 kills on the night. Kyi'Marri Ester had 2 aces from the serving line. Corian Hudson had 2 stuff blocks. Mallory Mitchell led the offense with 7 assists on the night, while Monique Thompson led defensively with 12 digs. 

The Ladycats will play a warm-up match on Tuesday at Kerens starting at 5 pm. 

They will play their Bi-district game next Friday in Fairfield vs. Robinson at 6 pm. 

Neches 3, Grapeland 0

GRAPELAND – The Neches Lady Tigers swept the Grapeland Sandiettes Friday in their district finale.

The Lady Tigers also played a Saturday playoff warmup match against Crawford Saturday at Leon High school, which they lost in five sets – 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 21-25, 9-15.

Crawford is the second ranked 2A team in the latest TGCA polls right in front of third-ranked Neches. The Lady Tigers will have a bye for the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Frankston 3, Trinidad 0

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens took the win in their district finale against Trinidad Saturday – 25-10, 25-15, 25-12. The Maidens will not play a warmup match before their bi-district round game against Normangee, Thursday, at Elkhart.

Games Not Reported

Westwood vs. Groesbeck

Cayuga v. Oakwood (cancelled)

Elkhart v. Crcokett (cancelled)

