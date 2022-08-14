PALESTINE – The Neches Lady Tigers brought home the silver bracket championship Saturday at the Palestine Invitational with their sweep of the Kerens Ladycats.
The Lady Tigers went through the Frankston Maidens and Athens Lady Hornets to land them in Saturday’s championship game.
Neches excelled in both sets – holding Kerens to 10 points in each set. Neches opened a 5-1 lead in the first set before a serving ace from Kacie Trimble extended their lead to five. Kerens was able to get a few points on the board, but it did little to make a dent in Neches’ momentum.
A serving ace from Madi Gordon put them in front 9-3. Kerens never came within more than five for the remainder of the set. Three kills from Aubrey Kincade had Neches rolling to a 16-9 lead.
The Lady Tigers continued to dominate the back half of the set as they closed the frame out on an 11-1 run, which was highlighted by three consecutive aces from Trimble.
The second set proved to be more competitive through the first third of the frame. Sealy Hines began to make her presence felt at the night – recording back-to-back blocks that knotted the set at five.
Her defensive prowess ignited a lethal 15-1 run from Neches. During the run Hines also posted two kills and three aces.
A block from Trimble and tip score from Joely Jenkins highlighted the final five points from Neches.
The Lady Tigers returns home Tuesday for a non-district game against the Fairfield Lady Eagles who are currently 7-0 on the season. Following their scrap against Fairfield, Neches travels to Eustace Thursday for their volleyball invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.