Neches Lady Tiger Kacie Kimbrough highlighted the District 21-1A's superlatives as she was named their Most Valuable Player.
Kimbrough has been a force through her time with Neches has she secured her second MVP district title in two years. She helped the Lady Tigers secure another district title, while going 14-0 without a set loss during their district stretch.
MVP Setter went to Neches setter Emily Hill. Lady Tigers Raegan Hill was named the district's best server.
Neches continued to claim the district superlatives as Lexi Rogers earned MVP Hitter, Nayeli Quistian was named MVP Defensive Player and Kinsley Gordon was voted as Utility Player of the Year.
Oakwood's Shaylin Keefer brought home a superlative for the Lady Panthers as she was voted the district MVP Blocker.
Her teammate Jacee Youngblood was named Co-Newcomer of the Year.
First-year Oakwood head coach Danielle Anderson was named coach of the year after she led the Lady Panthers to a Regional Round appearance and district runner-up.
Oakwood's Masa Youngblood was the lone representative for the Lady Panthers on first-team all-district.
Neches filled the category with three members earning spots in Kourtney Mannix, Mallory Main and Emily Docteur.
Riley Catchot was named second-team all-district.
Oakwood placed three of their members on the second team in Lillie Flores, Gracie Belle and Rai'Miaya.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.