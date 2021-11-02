LEON – The Oakwood Lady Panthers defeated the Calvert Lady Trojans in four sets Monday night to advance to the area round of the playoffs.
The Lady Panthers took the first two sets 25-18 and 27-25 before falling in the third set 25-19. The Lady Panthers finished off Calvert in the fourth, 25-22, to clinch their bi-district championship.
The Lady Panthers advance to play District 23-A champion Chester Lady Yellowjackets in the area round who earned themselves a first-round bye.
This will be the first matchup of the year between the two.
