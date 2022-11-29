The Oakwood Lady Panthers filled the District 22-A Superlatives with four players receiving said honors.
Rai'Miaya Winston was named the District’s Most Valuable Player after helping lead them to a district championship. The junior middle blocker recorded 223 kills, 102 blocks and 40 aces. She was also named Academic All-District.
Jacee Youngblood was named the Setter of the Year. She finished with a team high of 296 assists, 147 kills and 63 aces.
Cadence Velasquez was named Defensive Player of the Year and Aubrey Crowder was recognized as Co-Newcomer of the Ear.
The Lady Panthers also placed Larissa Creel on the first team. Destinei Robinson and Skiler Luna were named to the second team. Kylie Simmons was a honorable mention for Oakwood.
