PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats defended homecourt Tuesday evening with a four-set win over the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons.
The Ladycats were on a two-game skid before Tuesday’s non-district contest following their road games against Wills Point and Eustace last week. Palestine hadn’t been in front of their home crowd since Aug. 23 against Chapel Hill. Needless to say, it felt good to be back on their home floor.
A strong start in set one set an aggressive tone for the Ladycats. Two aces from Vivian Eckerman, along with an ace from Jan’aa Johnson, established an 11-3 lead that forced Nacogdoches to burn their first timeout.
Palestine’s eight-point lead was the largest of the set and created a hole Nacogdoches was unable to dig out of. They did close within two at 18-16, but back-to-back aces from Eckerman and a kill from Johnson increased their lead back to four. The four-point advantage remained steady for Palestine as they closed the first set 25-21 on an error from the Lady Dragons.
Another solid start in set two saw the Ladycats produce a 10-5 lead, which led to Nacogdoches needing another early timeout. Similarly to set one, Palestine did not allow Nacogdoches to create much opportunity to climb back into the contest.
Palestine held an 18-12 lead before two aces from Malina Thompson extended their lead to eight. A kill from Johnson sat them in front by as much as 10 before the set fell in favor of Palestine 25-18.
Set three appeared to head in a similar direction to the prior two sets. A 6-1 Palestine lead – highlighted by two aces from Eckerman – was quickly erased by an 8-1 run from the Lady Dragons. Nacogdoches' 9-7 advantage was their first lead of the match.
Palestine responded with a 4-0 run behind two aces from Ju’Mija Clewis. The set was tied at five different instances down the back half of the stretch – the final time seeing it being locked at 18 before a 7-1 Lady Dragons run secured their first set win of the night, 25-19.
The win gave a noticeable boost of confidence to Nacogdoches as neither side led by more than five in the fourth set. Clewis continued to be effective from the serving line as two more aces gave Palestine a 6-4 edge.
A kill from Jaylah Spurlock pushed their lead to three. Nacogdoches was quick to gain ground on Palestine – tying it at seven. The set produced nine ties – with the final times coming at the 15th point. An ace from Clewis broke the tie and a block from Kelsey Grayson ignited Palestine’s final march. Spurlock and Hope Garcia each produced kills that slowly tilted the needle back towards Palestine.
Johnson scored two of Palestine’s final two points that secured a 25-20 win for Palestine. Palestine returns home Friday for another non-district match against Canton.
