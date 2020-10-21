Palestine 3, Jasper 0
JASPER – The Palestine Ladycats clinched third place in District 17-4A following their sweep of Jasper Tuesday night – 25-20, 25-17, 25-20. Mallory Mitchell had 4 aces on the night with a team high 9 assists and a team high of 10 digs. Corian Hudson led the offense with 7 kills and 4 stuff blocks. Jan'Aa Johnson added 3 kills and 5 stuff blocks, Kyi'Marri Ester had 3 stuff blocks. Rylie Schwab added 8 digs on the night. The Ladycats wrap up district play, at home, against Carthage Friday.
Elkhart 3, Westwood 2
PALESTINE – The Elkhart Lady Elks outlasted the Westwood Lady Panthers in five sets Tuesday night – 25-18, 13-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11. The Lady Elks jumped out to a 13-6 lead in the first set before the Lady Panthers were able to cut it to 15-12. However, the Lady Elks took control from there.
In set two, the game was at 10 before Westwood went a 11-0 run that was highlighted by big plays from Westwood senior Jaci Weston. The Lady Elks bounced back in set three with a 10-point win. A 9-1 Elkhart run allowed them to erase a 10-7 Westwood lead.
Set four ended up being the most exciting set of the match. Game sat tied at 12 before Westwood shot out to a 8-1 run. Elkhart was able to reduce it to 22-20. Westwood was able to shift momentum back to their side and went up 24-20 before closing it out.
Set five saw the Lady Panthers sprint out to a 9-5 lead prior to the set being tied at 11 all. The Lady Elks ended the set boasting a 10-2 run to win the game.
The Lady Panthers travel to Groesbeck Friday for their final district game, while Elkhart hosts Crockett for their final district game.
Cayuga 3, Grapeland 0
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats swept the Grapeland Sandiettes Tuesday. The Sandiettes will travel to Neches Friday before hosting Cayuga Saturday for their makeup game.
Frankston 3, Cross Roads 0
CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Maidens bypassed Cross Roads Tuesday night in straight sets – 25-15, 25-20, 25-15. The Maidens clinched their 10th district win of the season and will go for their 11th when they host Trinidad Friday.
