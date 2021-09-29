RUSK – The Palestine Ladycats took their first district loss Tuesday night in straight sets against the Rusk Lady Eagles.
It was a hard fought night for both sides in their first District 17-4A clash of the season. Palestine's Jan'aa Johnson and Monique Thompson both impacted the game early as each had a pair of kills to put them in front 11-10 in the first set.
Tied at 14, Rusk raced out to a 8-1 run that put the Ladycats in a sizable hole. Palestine responded with a 6-1 run that trimmed their deficit to three until the Lady Eagles eventually closed out the set 25-21.
Set two became the Monique Thompson show. She began the set with a couple of kills that gave them an early 4-3 lead. Later in the set, trailing 19-17, Thompson went on to score six of their next seven points to give the Ladycats a 24-21 advantage. In her run, Thompson had three big blocks at the net to stifle the Lady Eagle's offense.
Unfortunately for Palestine, momentum shifted back in the direction of the home team when Rusk scored the next four points to put them in front 25-24. Thompson's fifth block of the set tied things at 25.
A back-and-forth affair eventually went the way of Rusk, 28-26, as they took a 2-0 match lead.
Set three was as exhilarating as the aforementioned set. Two kills from Johnson helped Palestine build a 10-4 lead, which forced Rusk to burn a timeout.
The break in play did little to exhaust the Ladycat offense as they led 14-9 at the midway point of the set thanks to a service ace from Kyi'Marri Ester.
As they had done in the prior sets, Rusk stacked together a 5-1 run that tied the contest at 17.
Palestine was able to regain the lead twice on scores from Thompson and Johnson, 20-19.
A service error from Rusk tacked on another point as they burned their second timeout of the set.
Rusk returned to the court and immediately rattled off four straight points that gave them a 23-21 lead.
Back-to-back errors put a stop to their run and put Palestine back in the game at 23-23.
Still, Rusk regained composure and scored the final two points of the set to complete the sweep.
Rylie Schwab had 19 digs. Savannah Alder had 11 assists and Hannah Holmes had 13 assists on the night. Monique Thompson had 14 kills and Jan’Aa Johnson added 10 kills on the night.
Palestine (1-1) returns home Friday for their third district game against Jasper.
