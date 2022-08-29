ATHENS – The Ladycats traveled to Athens for their last varsity tournament of the season. Palestine faced good competition in pool play – going 2-1 in their Friday slate with wins over Crandall and Cross Roads.
Their performance earned them a ticket to Saturday’s Gold Bracket games. Unfortunately, they fell short, going 0-2 on the day against Whitehouse junior varsity and Gatesville.
Jan’aa Johnson led Palestine in kills during the tournament with 24 and five blocks. Jaylah Spurlock finished with 19 kills, along with Chimsi Okonkwo. Savannah Alder had an impressive 79 assists during their run with nine aces. Ryle Schwab added 41 digs and four aces. Ju’Mija Clewis finished with seven aces.
Palestine prepares for back-to-back road games this week – starting in Wills Point Tuesday and finishing in Eustace Friday.
