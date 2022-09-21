OAKWOOD – The Palestine Ladycats finished their non-district schedule with a four-set victory over the Oakwood Lady Panthers Tuesday evening.
The Ladycats entered Tuesday’s matchup following back-to-back losses against Canton and Cayuga. They were able to capture a boost of momentum before their district home opener Friday against Bullard in a four-set win over Oakwood – 25-12, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22.
Savannah Alder highlighted the game with 40 assists. She also tied for the team lead in aces with Hope Garcia as the pair had six each. Rylie Schwab recorded 33 digs. Jan’aa Johnson led them in kills with 13. Chimsi Okonkwo and Jaylah Spurlock followed her with seven kills apiece.
The Ladycats start district Friday in their home opener against the Bullard Lady Panthers. Oakwood travels to Cross Roads Saturday for their second-to-last non-district contest.
