PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats ended day one of tournament play winning two of their three pool play matchups.
The Ladycats enjoyed wins over the Buffalo Lady Bison and Frankston Maidens. Their lone loss came in their first game of the day in three sets against the Malakoff Lady Tigers – 21-25, 27-25, 9-15.
Palestine bounced back from their opening loss to a three-set win over Buffalo – 25-12, 19-25, 15-3. Jan’aa Johnson was a force at the net for the Ladycats during the opening set with three kills and block to her name.
Palestine opened a 7-0 lead before extending their lead to 13-3 behind kills from Chimsi Okonkwo and Johnson. Buffalo was flustered throughout the entire set and could do little to match Palestine’s scoring power.
Johnson continued to put pressure on Buffalo’s defense – helping Palestine secure the first set. Buffalo’s defense was stouter in the second set. They didn’t allow Palestine to gain much momentum. The Lady Bison matched each point the Ladycats took before eventually taking an 11-8 lead. A few errors from Buffalo allowed Palestine to lock things back up at 13.
However, a 5-0 run forced Palestine to burn a timeout as they faced their largest deficit of the game. Buffalo scored twice more following the timeout – widening the gap to 20-13 – until an error on the part of Buffalo halted their momentum.
A power kill from Johnson ignited a 6-2 run that moved Palestine with three. Unfortunately for the Ladycats, Buffalo scored the final three points to secure set two.
Set three was nothing short of dominant from Palestine. After jumping in front 2-1, Palestine went on to outscore Buffalo 13-2 to close the game.
The Ladycats concluded pool play with a sweep of Frankston. Day two of pool play starts today for the pool next eight teams of the tournament.
Included in those eight are the Neches Lady Tigers, Oakwood Lady Panthers, Cayuga JV and Palestine JV teams. Neches kicks things off a 1 p.m. against the Brownsboro Lady Bears.
