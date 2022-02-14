The Palestine Ladycats and Neches Lady Tigers both were represented on the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state volleyball teams for their performances during the 2021 season.
After helping the Ladycats finish second in District 17-4A, Monique Thompson led her team in kills with 366. She also had 104 digs, 34 aces from the service line and eight assists. The senior totaled 51 blocks on the season. Thompson was also named District 17-4A Blocker of the Year.
Thompson was a honorable mention for Class 4A All-State.
“[Monique] was really the glue that held our team together. She has worked so hard over the years and it was so amazing to watch her reap the benefits of that hard work this season. She led our team in kills and kill %. She is so smart with her ball placement and became such a threat offensively for us this season. I feel really blessed to have coached her for all 4 years of her high school career.”
Neches Lady Tigers Kacie Trimble and Mallory Main were both named to Class A second team. Joely Jenkins earned honorable mention.
Trimble, the freshman middle blocker for the Lady Tigers, earned District 21-A Newcomer of the Year while putting up 272 kills, 184 blocks and 49 aces on the year. Main, a three-time state champion while at Neches, was the team’s Libero. She was the District 21-A Most Valuable Player after recording 451 digs, 79 aces and 56 assists on the season. Main was also Academic All-State for Neches.
Jenkins, the team’s freshman setter, was named the District’s MVP Setter. She recorded 798 assists, 227 digs and 56 aces during the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.