Palestine 3, Center 2
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycast outlasted the Center Lady Roughriders Tuesday in five sets – 25-15, 14-25, 25-12, 27-25, 15-4.
Jan'Aa Johnson led the team offensively with 11 kills, Monique Thompson added 9 kills and Corian Hudson had 6. Mallory Mitchell had a great night from the serving line with 6 aces, she also led the offense with 14 assists on the night and had 11 digs as well. Rylie Schwab had a team high 13 digs. Aleeya Grayson added 4 aces from the serving line.
The Ladycats will travel to play the Rusk Lady Eagles Friday.
Franklin 3, Westwood 0
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers had their two game win streak snapped in straight sets by the Franklin Lady Lions Tuesday – 25-20, 25-16, 25-18. Westwood will travel to Fairfield for a district battle with the Lady Eagles who swept them in their first matchup.
Frankston 3, Grapeland 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens continue to have a stronghold over second place in District 21-2A after their sweep of the Grapeland Sandiettes Tuesday – 25-20, 25-14, 25-13.
The Maidens took the season sweep of the Sandiettes and move on to battle Kerens Friday, who they also swept in their first meeting.
The Sandiettes will host Cross Roads Saturday.
Cayuga 3, Cross Roads 0
CROSS ROADS – The Cayuga Ladycats swept Cross Roads in a makeup game Monday. Cayuga travels to Oakwood Friday.
Neches 3, Kerens 0
KERENS – The Neches Lady Tigers picked up their 11th consecutive win after their sweep of Kerens Tuesday – 25-12, 25-12, 25-12. The Lady Tigers currently sit in first in District 21-2A with three games remaining in district play.
The Lady Tigers will host the Cayuga Ladycats Friday.
Games not reported:
Elkhart v. Teague
