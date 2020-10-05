Palestine 3, Jasper 2
JASPER – The Palestine Ladycats outlasted the Jasper Lady Bulldogs Friday in five sets – 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 16-14.
Rylie Schwab led the team defensively with 28 digs. Mallory Mitchell had 14 kills, 14 assists and 18 digs and 3 aces. Jan'Aa Johnson had 11 kills and 5 blocks. Aleeya Grayson added 4 aces on the night. Savannah Alder had 16 digs and 3 aces from the serving line. Monique Thompson added 9 kills, a team high of 17 assists and 17 digs. Jumija Clewis had 11 digs. Kacie Danchak had 8 digs and 4 assists on the night. Corian Hudson had 7 kills. It was an intense game and the girls fought to the end.
The Ladycats will travel to Carthage on Tuesday for the last game in the first round of district play.
Neches 3, Frankston 0
NECHES – A battle of the top two teams in District 2A-21 took place Friday evening with the Neches Lady Tigers capturing the sweep of the Frankston Maidens – 25-14, 25-17, 25-10.
The Maidens will take on the Cayuga Ladycats Tuesday night, while Neches travels to Oakwood. There are three weeks left in district play for both squads. The Lady Tigers remain on top in first with the Maidens sitting behind them in second.
Oakwood 3, Grapeland 1
OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Lady Panthers got past the Grapeland Sandiettes in four sets Saturday – 27-29, 25-16, 29-27, 25-19. The Sandiettes host Kerens tonight. The Lady Panthers host first-place Neches Lady Tigers tonight.
Game results not reported for:
Westwood vs. Groesbeck
Elkhart vs. Crockett
Stats will be updated once those games are sent in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.