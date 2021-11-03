CROCKETT – The Palestine Ladycats season came to a close Tuesday night in three sets against the Madisonville Lady Mustangs in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
It was a bit of redemption for the Lady Mustangs who lost to Palestine earlier this year in tournament play.
In the first set, neither team was able to build much of a lead early on. Monique Thompson scored two of their first four points as they trailed 5-4. Trailing 8-7, Palestine watched Madisonville put together a 6-1 that forced head coach Janae Evans to burn a pair of timeouts during that stretch.
Jan'aa Johnson blasted a kill over the net that temporarily halted the Madisonville run. A pair of kills from Thompson helped Palestine moved within two at 16-14.
However, the Lady Mustangs responded by outscoring Palestine 9-1 down the final stretch.
Set two mirrored the early parts of the prior frame. The game sat tied at eight before back-to-back service aces from Jumija Clewis pushed them ahead 10-8.
A combination of Thompson, Johnson and Jaylah Spurlock helped keep Madisonville at bay with the their solid play at the net. A pair of aces from the service line for Hannah Holmes helped earn them extend their lead to 19-15.
As before, Palestine would succumb to another late push from the Lady Mustangs. Their 23-22 advantage was wiped out by a final 3-0 run from Madisonville to take set two 25-22.
Set three was a constant fight for Palestine. After Thompson began the set with a vicious spike, Madisonville put together a quick 9-3 run.
Madisonville led by as much as 10 as the Ladycats saw their playoff hopes wane. Palestine did show signs of life after falling behind 20-10 as they responded with an 8-2 run.
However, the sizable hole was a bit too large to overcome. The Ladycats got within three points at 23-20 before Madisonville eventually closed the set and game.
Palestine finished with 19 wins on the season and district runner ups. They'll bring back majority of their roster next season with only Hannah Holmes and Monique Thompson being lost to graduation.
