Palestine 3, Hudson 0
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats swept Hudson Friday afternoon – 25-2, 25-8, 25-7. Savannah Alder led the way by scoring 23 points from the serving line, she had a team high 15 assists on the night as well. Rylie Schwab also had a strong showing at the serving line scoring 21 points.
Monique Thompson had 9 kills while Jan’Aa Johnson added 6 kills. The Ladycats will resume district play at Center on Tuesday.
Fairfield 3, Westwood 0
FAIRFIELD – The Westwood Lady Panthers (3-6) dropped their fourth consecutive district game Friday against the Fairfield Lady Eagles – 25-5, 25-10, 25-17. The Lady Panthers attempt to get back in the win column Tuesday as they host the Elkhart Lady Elks.
Elkhart 3, Crcokett 0
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks (3-6) picked up their third district win Friday against the Crockett Lady Bulldogs in straight sets – 26-24, 25-22, 25-18. The Lady Elks will look for their third win in four games Tuesday against the Westwood Lady Panthers.
Cayuga 3, Frankston 0
FRANKSTON – The Cayuga Ladycats (9-0) kept their perfect district run in tact Saturday following their sweep of the Frankston Maidens (4-5) – 25-21, 25-19, 25-21. Cayuga travels to Kerens Tuesday, while Frankston travels to Oakwood.
Neches 3, Oakwood 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers (8-1) grabbed their fourth consecutive win Saturday after their sweep of the Oakwood Lady Panthers – 25-13, 25-12, 25-4. The Lady Tigers travel to Cross Roads Tuesday. Oakwood will host the Frankston Maidens on the same day/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.