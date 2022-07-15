The Palestine Ladycats are opening up tryouts for the upcoming 2022 Volleyball season. They will be held Monday, Aug. 1 and Tuesday, Aug. 2. All girls ninth-12th grade interested in trying out will need to have a current physical on file.
The rest of the week will begin practices. Girls trying out will need to attend both sessions each day. The first session on both days will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. – following by a noon to 2 p.m. sessions.
Their mandatory parent meeting will be 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 in the main gym.
Palestine’s will have their first home scrimmage Friday, Aug. 5. They’ll travel to Kaufman Aug.6.
Stephanie Dillard enters her first year as Palestine’s head volleyball coach. She was most recently the Head Volleyball Coach and Girls Athletic Coordinator at Harker Heights in Killeen before moving into an administrative position as Assistant Principal at Bryan High School.
Stephanie brings several years of playing and coaching experience at different levels as the new head girls volleyball coach. She graduated from North Shore High School in the Houston area where she was a setter.
After playing for a season at Saint Mary College in Leavenworth, Kansas, she returned to Texas and attended Sam Houston State University where she graduated with a degree in Business and then later earned a master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Administration. For 16 years Stephanie served as both an Assistant and Head Coach at high schools ranging from 4A-6A.
She began her coaching career at Navasota where she was head volleyball coach and assistant basketball coach. From there, she spent time as an assistant coach at Magnolia West before transitioning to coaching jobs at Huntsville and Rusk.
