The Palestine Ladycats had a pair of representatives on the District 18-4A Volleyball Honors list in Rylie Schwab and Savannah Alder.
Schwab was a defensive force for the Ladycats as she led the team with 321 digs. She also had 21 assists, 17 kills and 40 aces. Alder led the team in assists with 276. Alder also recorded 79 digs, 14 kills, five blocks and 50 aces to round out her stat line.
Palestine also had two players receive second-team praise in Jaylah Spurlock and Jan’aa Johnson. Johnson led her team in kills with 153. The senior middle hitter also had 51 digs, 37 blocks and 24 aces.
Spurlock was second on the team in kills at 120. The junior rounded out her stat line with 51 digs, three blocks and an ace.
Chimsi Okonkwo and Malina Thomspon were honorable mentions for the Ladycats.
Alder, Ju’Mija Clewis, Vivian Eckerman, Kelsey Grayson, Johnson, Okonkwo, Schwab, Spurlock and Thompson were also Academic All-District honorees.
For superlatives, Bullard’s Callie Bailey was named Most Valuable Player. Madisonville’s Zaylea Brunette earned Offensive Player of the Year and Rusk’s Nicole Burkhalter was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Bullard’s Taylor Clark was the Most Valuable Setter, Madisonville’s Shelby Bird was the Most Valuable Blocker and Madisonville’s Karlee Williamson was the Newcomer of the Year Bullard Head Coach Cristy O’Bannon was named the Coach of the Year.
