PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats improved upon their fourth-place district finish last season to a 4-4 record that earned them third place in District 17-4A.
After graduating five of their key contributors from their 2019 bi-district qualifying team they placed six players on the all-district team this year.
Headlining the district superlative was Rylie Schwab who earned Co-Newcomer of the Year. Schwab recorded 240 digs, 16 aces and five kills on the year.
Jan'Aa Johnson and Monique Thompson highlight first-team All-District for the Ladycats. Johnson recorded 95 kills, 20 blocks, 19 digs and two aces.
In her third year, Thompson put up 196 assists, 39 aces, 199 digs and 125 kills.
Two more players represented Palestine on the second team in Mallory Mitchell and Corian Hudson. Mitchell put up 115 kills, 35 aces, 148 digs and 14 blocks in her sophomore season.
Hudson recorded 79 kills, 23 blocks and an ace.
Kacie Danchak and Kyi'Marri Ester rounded out the Ladycats all-district selections as honorable mentions.
Savannah Alder, Ju'Mija Clewis, Kacie Danchak, Kyi'Marri Ester, Aleeya Grayson, Natalie Guillen
Kristen Harris, Mallory Mitchell, Rylie Schwab and Monique Thompson all were selected to the Academic All-District team.
