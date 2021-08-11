Westwood Lady Panthers vs. Rusk
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers fell in their home opener Tuesday night against the Rusk Lady Eagles in four sets – 17-25, 12-25, 25-22, 6-25. The Lady Panthers will prepare for their first tournament this weekend at the Central Heights Classic.
Neches Lady Tigers vs. Canton/Bullard
BULLARD – The Neches Lady Tigers dropped both games in their Tuesday night doubleheader against the Bullard Lady Panthers and Canton Lady Eagles. The Lady Tigers dropped their first game against Canton in three sets – 25-14, 25-22, 25-16.
The Lady Tigers then was swept by Bullard – 25-20, 25-15, 25-8. The Lady Tigers return to action this weekend where they will participate in the Palestine varsity tournament.
Grapeland Sandiettes vs. Como-Pickton
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes were swept by Como-Pickton in their opening match of the 2021 season (set scores will be updated once sent). The Sandiettes will participate in the Franklin tournament this weekend.
Cayuga Ladycats vs. Lovelady
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats grabbed their second win of the season Tuesday night after sweeping the Lovelady Lady Lions – 25-20, 26-24, 25-19. The Ladycats will roll their momentum into this weekend's tournament at Palestine High School.
