AUSTIN – The reigning state champions Neches Lady Tigers had seven players named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State team.
Emily Hill, Raegan Hill, Kacie Kimbrough, Mallory Main, Kourtney Mannix, Nayeli Quistian and state tournament MVP Lexi Rogers.
First-year Neches head coach Jenna Jenkins spoke on how each player impacted her team during their third consecutive title run:
Kacie Kimbrough
“Kacie is an explosive hitter that turns heads. She’s the kind of player you can depend on to end the play, and we’ll definitely miss that next year. She puts up a huge block and is excellent across the back row, as well. I’m so excited that she will be continuing her volleyball career at the University of Texas at Tyler next year. It’s an honor well-deserved.”
Emily Hill
“Setters don’t usually get much glory, but Emily has been such a vital part of this team’s success. She is a leader and runs our entire offense smoothly and consistently. Next year’s setter will have some big shoes to fill.”
Lexi Rogers
“Lexi has been solid for us this season, both offensively and defensively. She keeps teams on their toes by being able to attack with both power and finesse. She puts up a strong block and is an amazing back row player, as well.”
Raegan Hill
“Raegan is so dependable on the outside. She’s a smart hitter that is good at taking feedback and making adjustments mid-game. She can put the ball anywhere she wants with that deceptive left hand, and is so good at finding holes on the floor.”
Nayeli Quistian
“I am so proud of the defense we played this year, and Nayeli is a huge part of that, spending almost the entirety of every game on the back row, as libero. She is a hard worker and is so good at reading hitters. She constantly amazes me, the way she knows where to line up defensively with every hit.”
Kourtney Mannix
“I’m so excited to have Kourtney return as an outside hitter next season. She plays with confidence and hits the ball with authority. Kourtney has great leadership traits also, which will be much needed after losing six players to graduation.
Mallory Main
“Mallory is an amazing defensive player. She is a hustle player and is excellent on serve receive. We are so lucky to have her coming back for another year. She will provide some much needed stability for us on the back row next season.”
