PALESTINE – Palestine's Monique Thompson and Rylie Schwab highlighted the district superlatives for the Ladycats. Thompson was named Blocker of the Year, while Schwab took home Most Valuable Defensive Player.
Both helped the Ladycats clinch the second seed in District 17-4A. Thompson led the Ladycats in kills with 366. She also had 104 digs, 34 aces from the service line and eight assists. The senior totaled 51 blocks on the season.
Schwab led the Ladycats in digs with a whopping 445 on the year. She also finished with 595 serve receptions, 57 aces, 15 kills and 12 assists on the year.
Jan'aa Johnson and Hannah Holmes received first-team all-district praise.
Johnson was second on the team in kills with 252. She scored 30 solo blocks and 41 digs. Holmes was the team leader in assists with 383, 51 aces from the service line, 98 digs and 18 kills on the season.
Savannah Alder and Ju'Mija Clewis earned second-team honors. Alder was second on the team with 338 assists. Clewis was fifth on the team in aces (33) and digs (98).
Kelsey Grayson, Chimsi Okonkwo, Schwab, Jaylah Spurlock, Alder, Clewis, Kyi'Marri Ester, Natalie Guillen, Holmes and Thompson were all apart of the Academic All-District team.
Thompson and Kristen Harris were also selected to the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All State second team.
