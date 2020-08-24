Ladycats drop two straight over the weekend
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats were triple-header action this past weekend. The Ladycats' three-game run began with a 3-0 loss to Rains Friday – 25-4, 25-16, 25-18. Sophomore Aylasia Fantroy led the Ladycats with six kills, Kyl'marri Ester had two kills and Monique Thompson had a kill.
Palestine got back on the court for their second Friday evening matchup against the Mexia Black Cats. The Ladycats lost in four sets after opening with a win – 26-24, 12-25, 11-25, 23-25.
Sophomore Mallory Mitchell led the Ladycats with 10 kills. Thompson had six and Fantroy rounded out the top three with five kills. Thompson also had 10 assists on the night, while Kacie Danchak followed her with eight. Mitchell also contributed six assists on the night.
Palestine weekend concluded with a road trip to Malakoff Saturday afternoon. Palestine lost in four to the Lady Tigers after once again opening the game with a set win – 27-25, 20-25, 13-25, 18-25.
Mitchell and Fantroy tied for the lead in kills with five each. Sophomores Corian Hudson and Jan'aa Johnson each had three, while Thompson and Ester had two.
The Ladycats return to the floor Tuesday night in a road matchup against Chapel Hill.
Lady Panthers drop back-to-back games
MINEOLA – The Westwood Lady Panthers dropped a pair of non-district games this past weekend against Mineola and Palmer.
Friday, Westwood traveled to Mineola set to square off with the Lady Yellowjackets. The Lady Panthers were taken down in four sets after taking a two-point win in the opening set – 27-25, 12-25, 24-26, 23-25.
Westwood returned home Saturday for their match against Palmer. The Lady Bulldogs swept – 25-18, 25-19, 25-21. Westwood travels to Cayuga Tuesday night for another non-conference match.
Cayuga falls short in three-match weekend
MALAKOFF – The Cayuga Ladycats walked away this past weekend down three games in their record.
Cayuga matched up against the Malakoff Lady Tigers Friday where they lost in four sets – 15-25, 19-25, 25-20, 23-25.
In their first Saturday game, they were pinned against the Eustace Lady Bulldogs. The Ladycats once again fell in four sets – 16-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20.
History continued to repeat itself in their final match on Saturday as they fell in four sets to Brownsboro – 17-25, 25-23, 19-25, 18-25.
Cayuga will look to redeem themselves Tuesday evening against Palmer.
Neches dominates four-game weekend
GIDDINGS – The Neches Lady Tigers have not seemed to miss a beat after their state tournament run. They've won six of their first eight games – including sweeping through their weekend slate.
They began with a 3-1 victory over Giddings before sweeping Leon, Tatum, and Van in three sets. The Lady Tigers blew past Leon – 25-16, 25-13, 25-13. They handled Tatum – 25-14, 25-15, 25-21. And finally sped past Van – 25-15, 25-19, 25-22.
Neches attempts to extend their winning streak to five Tuesday night, on the road, against Kaufman.
