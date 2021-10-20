PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers completed the season series sweep of the Crockett Lady Bulldogs in straight sets Tuesday – 25-16, 25-15, 25-12.
With playoffs on the horizon, the Lady Panthers came in with a mission in their second-to-last home game of the season. They had already defeated Crockett 3-1 earlier this season and were looking to complete the full sweep of the Lady Bulldogs.
Set one started out even. The game was knotted at six before Westwood began to place their foot on the gas. A pair of blocks from Jaysa Coney, along with a powerful spike, highlighted their 12-3 run that put them out in front 18-9.
Coney recorded her third block of the set that extended their lead to 10. A service ace from Lillie Mack moved the score to 22-11 before they closed out the set 25-16.
Set two offered another competitive bout early on. Coney blasted a kill for their first point of the set before Crockett responded with a 5-0 run.
The pendulum quickly swung back in favor of Westwood as they raced out to a 6-1 run thanks to kills from Coney, Caitlyn Grigsby and a pair of kills from Brylee Mitchell.
Crockett pulled themselves back into striking distance before Chloe Petzold earned her first kill of the set to put them in front, 12-9.
From there, the Lady Panthers offense began to heat up. Coney and Mitchell took turns thrashing Crockett's defense. Mitchell had four of their next nine points as she helped them build a 21-13 advantage.
A pair of service aces from Grigsby extended their lead to 23-13 before a Crockett error ended the set, 25-15.
Set three was perhaps the least competitive of the contest. Westwood got out to a 5-0 lead before turning their early momentum into a 9-3 lead. The Lady Panthers offense, along with errors from Crockett, continued to benefit Westwood. Westwood led by as much as 10 before closing the game 25-12.
Westwood returns home Friday for their district finale against Groesbeck.
