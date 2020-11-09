All-District 20-3A selections have been released for the Westwood Lady Panthers and Elkhart Lady Elks as they both had several representatives on each team.
Westwood Senior Outside Hitter Jaci Weston finished as first-team all-district and all-academic as she finished the season with with 131 kills, 17 blocks, 76 digs and 24 aces.
Elkhart's Brandi Cain and Kassidy Thomas both highlighted the All-District first team for the Lady Elks.
Elkhart also had a pair of Lady Elks make the second team in Kate Lynn Thomas and Haleigh Chapin with honorable mention Mallory Mays rounding out their group of all-district selections.
Westwood's Junior Middle Hitter Jaysa Coney was one of two Lady Panthers to be selected to the all-district second team. Coney finished this season with 31 kills and 47 blocks. She also added all-academic to her resume.
Sophomore Graci Weston was the second member to be selected to the second team as she had a team-lead 201 assists, 17 kills, 62 digs and 18 aces.
The Lady Panthers added two more names to the honorable mention slots in Dalilah Ellis and Caitlyn Grigsby.
Ellis recorded 34 kills, 95 digs and 19 aces in her junior season, while Grigsby had 52 kills, 21 digs and 11 aces.
