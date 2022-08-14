CENTRAL HEIGHTS – The Westwood Lady Panthers placed third in the silver bracket of the Central Heights Volleyball Invitational this past weekend.
The Lady Panthers got their tournament schedule rolling Thursday in pool play. They were defeated in two sets against Crawford before bouncing back in three sets against Quitman – 17-25, 25-16, 25-10.
They ended the day with a three-set loss against Hawkins, which placed them in the silver bracket Saturday.
The Lady Panthers swept Elkhart – 25-8, 25-17 – to begin their final day of tournament action. A loss to Lufkin knocked them out of contention for the silver bracket championship, but they were able to recover later in the day with a sweep of Corrigan-Camden to clinch third place on the day.
The Lady Panthers returns to the court Tuesday, at home, for a non-district matchup against the Oakwood Lady Panthers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.