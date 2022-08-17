PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers secured their second straight home victory Tuesday against the Oakwood Lady Panthers in four sets.
An interesting 180-degree turn from the first two sets to the final two made for an interesting night of non-district volleyball.
The Lady Panthers built an early 8-2 lead in the first set behind a pair of kills from Lillie Mack and two serving aces from Allyson Nichols.
Aubrey Crowder temporarily extinguished Westwood’s momentum with a power kill for their third point. The play ignited a 5-1 run that cut their deficit down to two. Oakwood continued to stick around throughout the entire set but could never do enough to dethrone the Lady Panthers' lead.
Caitlyn Grigsby and Mack both served up kills that extended Westwood’s lead back to four. The two sides continued to trade blows with Oakwood eventually pulling within two at 20-18. However, Westwood was able to outscore Oakwood 5-2 in the final stretch with the final point coming on a spike from Chloe Petzold.
The close battle we witnessed in set one was completely flipped in set two. Westwood built another early lead – this time holding Oakwood scoreless through their first eight points. Oakwood finally found some offense with Rai’Miaya Winston and Destine Robinson scoring two of their three points.
Oakwood did produce a 5-0 run in response to Westwood’s early run, but Westwood remained in complete control of the set. A 10-2 run from Westwood was more than enough to offset any chance Oakwood had to climb back into the game.
A combo block from Petzold and Grigsby was followed by back-to-back serving aces from Mack. A kill from Petzold and ace from Graci Weston finished the set off, 25-8.
Oakwood’s response in the third set was just as loud as Westwood’s second set. Westwood had trouble returning the serves of Dakodah Williams which allowed them to build a 5-0 lead. It became a constant theme of the set as Winston also contributed four aces to their efforts.
Oakwood’s continued pressure from the serving line allowed their lead to balloon to a 12-point advantage. Westwood made an attempt to pull back within striking distance – getting the lead down to as little as five.
However, their tank eventually ran empty as Oakwood took the third set 25-19.
Early in the fourth set, it was apparent Oakwood’s momentum had yet to dissipate.
After watching the game get locked a three, Oakwood bolted towards a 10-3 run. However, 12 unanswered points – highlighted by five consecutive aces from Mack – allowed Westwood to snatch control of the contest. From the point of them trailing 13-6, Westwood outscored Oakwood 19-4 to remain undefeated at home.
Westwood travels to Eustace Thursday for their second tournament of the season.
