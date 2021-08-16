CENTRAL HEIGHTS – The Westwood Lady Panthers placed second in the silver bracket at the Central Heights varsity tournament this past weekend.
The Lady Panthers stamped their ticket to the silver bracket after winning two of their three games Thursday against Shelbyville and Troup.
Westwood opened their Saturday slate with a straight sweep of Levertt's Chapel – 25-14, 25-11. They returned later that day with a three set victory over New Waverly – 14-25, 25-22, 15-11 – which played them in the silver bracket championship game against Shelbyville.
The Lady Panthers fell in three to the bracket champs – 21-25, 25-17, 12-15 – which granted them second place in their bracket.
Westwood returns home Tuesday where they host the Cayuga Ladycats – who placed fourth in the Palestine tournament this past weekend.
They'll also host their tournament this weekend, which begins Thursday.
Editor's Note: Elkhart has not reported their results from this tournament.
